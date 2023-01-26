Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pliant Therapeutics traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 254,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,370,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

PLRX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $2,327,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $90,132.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,383,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

