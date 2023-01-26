Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,159,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,702,000 after purchasing an additional 111,184 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 11,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 171,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.1% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.21 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $466.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

