Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Provident Financial Stock Performance

PROV stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Provident Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 705,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 381,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Featured Stories

