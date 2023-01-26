Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
PROV stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.47.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
