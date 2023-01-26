Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $33,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

