Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 20,744 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,046 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $44,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,398,216,000 after purchasing an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,542,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $187,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after purchasing an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares in the company, valued at $12,253,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.