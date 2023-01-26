Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 303,256 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 3,731.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $41,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

JAZZ stock opened at $155.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,804,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

