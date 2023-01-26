Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 456,001 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,001 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of National Retail Properties worth $35,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NNN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NNN stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

