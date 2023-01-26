Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 86,867 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 522,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $36,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $110.41 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $113.71. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

