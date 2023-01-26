Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Eaton worth $46,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ETN opened at $159.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $167.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

