Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 637,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,858 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $38,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

