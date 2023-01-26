Prudential Financial Inc. Has $32.46 Million Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $32,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $315.73 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $354.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.47.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

