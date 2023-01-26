Prudential Financial Inc. Has $36.26 Million Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of Atkore worth $36,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $42,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after acquiring an additional 266,924 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 19.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,592,000 after acquiring an additional 186,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atkore by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,579,000 after buying an additional 136,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,830,000.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.24. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 83.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $287,181.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,470.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

