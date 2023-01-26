Prudential Financial Inc. Has $37.02 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of United Therapeutics worth $37,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

UTHR opened at $265.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total transaction of $1,542,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $2,071,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,390 shares of company stock worth $56,913,475 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

