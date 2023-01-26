Prudential Financial Inc. Has $39.99 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,234 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.80% of AutoNation worth $39,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 62,379 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $7,355,731.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,955,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 344,019 shares of company stock worth $37,978,902 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

