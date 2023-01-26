Prudential Financial Inc. Has $41.33 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 300.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 987,274 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.56% of BorgWarner worth $41,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BWA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

