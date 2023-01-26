Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 466.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,807 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.33% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $33,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $183.15 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.42.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.