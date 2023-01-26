Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of International Paper worth $36,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $1,936,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in International Paper by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

