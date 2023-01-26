Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.76% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $41,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.