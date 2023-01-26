Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,554 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $45,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.58.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $180.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.74. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

