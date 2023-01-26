Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,362 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $38,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,715 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,824 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

