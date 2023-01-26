Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551,037 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $34,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,936,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,201,889,000 after buying an additional 1,176,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,643,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after acquiring an additional 153,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

