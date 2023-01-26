Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $38,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

