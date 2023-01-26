Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,197 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $34,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 174.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.25.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $253.64 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,170 shares of company stock worth $6,294,030 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

