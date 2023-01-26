Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 171,224 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171,224 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $40,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,240,000 after purchasing an additional 933,068 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,838,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 457.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 646,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 530,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $64.52 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.76.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

