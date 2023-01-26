Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 358,309 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 358,309 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of State Street worth $43,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.68.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

