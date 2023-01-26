Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,786 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $36,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Insider Activity

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell stock opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also

