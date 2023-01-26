Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 385,929 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,929 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $46,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 130.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $44,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Centene by 167.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 788,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,750,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Centene during the third quarter valued at $36,332,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CNC opened at $76.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.