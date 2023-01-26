Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 39,688 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $38,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Aflac by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.37. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

