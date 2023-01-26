Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 43,280 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $42,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $502.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $503.04.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

