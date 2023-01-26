Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 65,043 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,043 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $43,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.76.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $422.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.66 and its 200-day moving average is $356.86. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $428.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

