Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Cut by KeyCorp

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AKR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

