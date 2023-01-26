Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.15 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 1,533.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118,713 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after buying an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in State Street by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
