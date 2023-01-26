Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.