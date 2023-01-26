Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.95. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.40 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price target on goeasy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$121.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$95.00 and a 1-year high of C$170.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$113.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a current ratio of 28.55 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$262.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.87 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

