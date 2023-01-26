Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.23

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.23 and last traded at $43.22, with a volume of 108098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Rambus Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Rambus by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 90,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 423,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 11.2% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 490,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 102.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,390,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,871,000 after buying an additional 702,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Articles

