Raymond James Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $51.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SUN. Citigroup began coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the following business segments: Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other. The Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products which supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.