Raymond James Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.82. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646 over the last ninety days. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 404,708 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

