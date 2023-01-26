Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Regency Centers worth $32,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.27. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

