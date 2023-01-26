REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for REGENXBIO in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for REGENXBIO’s current full-year earnings is ($5.70) per share.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.77 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 1.9 %

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGNX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

RGNX opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.99. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $35.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

