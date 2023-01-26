Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 31

Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 37 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.38) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Resolute Mining Stock Performance
RMGGF opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Resolute Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
Resolute Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resolute Mining (RMGGF)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.