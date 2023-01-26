Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,205,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,641,000 after purchasing an additional 415,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

