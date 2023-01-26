Reviewing Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) and GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) and GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Oragenics has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GT Biopharma has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oragenics and GT Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oragenics $90,000.00 144.97 -$15.71 million ($0.13) -51.23 GT Biopharma N/A N/A -$58.01 million ($1.01) -0.85

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Oragenics has higher revenue and earnings than GT Biopharma. Oragenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GT Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.3% of Oragenics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Oragenics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of GT Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oragenics and GT Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oragenics -7,467.43% -96.34% -77.57% GT Biopharma N/A -187.49% -127.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oragenics and GT Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A GT Biopharma 0 2 1 0 2.33

GT Biopharma has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 308.83%. Given GT Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GT Biopharma is more favorable than Oragenics.

Summary

Oragenics beats GT Biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oragenics

(Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc. develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. The company's product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a weight loss candidate; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment to prevent dental carries. It has a license agreement with Noachis Terra Inc. for licensing of certain specified patent rights and biological materials relating to the use of pre-fusion coronavirus spike proteins; and a collaboration agreement with Precigen, Inc. and ILH Holdings, Inc. for the development and commercialization of MU1140 and related homologs. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About GT Biopharma

(Get Rating)

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells). Its product, GTB-3550, is initially developed for the treatment of AML and MDS, and other CD33+ hematologic cancers. GT Biopharma has worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE technology. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.