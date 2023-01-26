Robert W. Baird Downgrades Toast (NYSE:TOST) to Neutral

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

NYSE TOST opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.59. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts predict that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,492,380 shares of company stock worth $172,730,939. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Toast by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

