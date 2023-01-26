Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RHHBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Roche Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Roche Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roche by 455.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Roche by 8.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roche in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

