Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 68.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

