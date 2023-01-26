Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

