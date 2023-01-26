Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYCEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc accounts for about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

