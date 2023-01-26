Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

RYCEY opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEYGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

