Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.1 %
RYCEY opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.67.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
