Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lifted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP opened at $444.23 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.03%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

