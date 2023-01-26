Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 39,271 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $26,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.87.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $329.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.87. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $496.40. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

