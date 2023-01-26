Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851,243 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $32,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1,220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 180,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 475,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBRA. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

